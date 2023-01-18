Espresso machines, neon logo, Macs on sale as Twitter auctions office items

-
After laying off thousands of employees and rolling back employee benefits, Twitter has started auctioning surplus office items. The items on the list include office items, such as quirky bird memorabilia (Twitter's bird logo), espresso machines, refrigerators, and even Apple Macs, India Today has reported.
Heritage Global Partners, the host of the auction have noted that there are 631 items that participants can bid for and most of these items are taken from Twitter's San Francisco office.
The bidding will be on till 11:30 PM IST, January 18, and the prices are expected to increase till night.
Twitter's bird statue is up for sale for $20,000. For its "@" sculpture planter, and the current bid is at $8,000. Also up for auction are premium wooden chairs, previously used by Twitter guests and employees, for more than $1,000.
Bids are also being made for a set of KN95 protective masks selling at $350.
Twitter office's espresso machines are up for sale for $3,400. Electric ovens, refrigerated pizza prep tables, vegetable dryers, and stainless steel tables for the kitchen are also up for auction.
Premium office tools and gadgets like 27-inch Macs are also up for bidding at $1,200. Several Samsung TVs up for auction.
Since Elon Musks took over the micro-blogging site in 2022, Twitter has taken several cost-cutting measures including mass layoffs across its offices.
First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 13:49 IST
