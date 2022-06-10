EU lawmakers uphold ban on new combustion engine cars by 2035: Report

The moved closer to forcing automakers to cease selling new gasoline-powered cars as lawmakers upheld plans to ban combustion engines from 2035 to help protect the climate.

Members of Parliament rejected an amendment that would have allowed some auto emissions from new vehicles after 2035. The move is in line with the Commission’s proposal for a 100 per cent emissions cut by that year. The vote now sets the stage for negotiations with member states later this year to determine the final shape of the law.

If an agreement is reached, it effectively spells the end of the combustion-engine car in Europe, marking a radical overhaul of a form of transport that has been dominant for more than a century.