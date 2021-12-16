JUST IN
United States builds software tool to predict China's reaction
EU leaders consider new sanctions against Russia to deter attack on Ukraine

The warnings at an EU summit were some of the most direct in recent weeks

European Union | Russia | Ukraine

The European Union is being assaulted on multiple fronts by Russia and must unite behind new economic sanctions, Baltic and central European leaders said on Thursday, with Lithuania citing possible Russian military strikes from Belarus.

The warnings at an EU summit were some of the most direct in recent weeks as the United States and its NATO allies seek to deter any possible Russian attack on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that Russia submitted draft documents outlining security arrangements it wants to negotiate with the United States and its NATO allies.

First Published: Thu, December 16 2021. 23:51 IST

