EU leaders to discuss ways to bring energy prices down: Belgium PM

Belgium's prime minister said on Friday that European leaders would discuss measures to reduce the impact of high energy prices on consumers as the war in Ukraine was "ruining" the EU's population.
"The EU is not only about big principles, big meetings and American presidents," Alexander De Croo told reporters on arrival for an EU summit in Brussels.
"Today is about the everyday issues of the people and that is the electricity and gas invoice of the people and that's the impact we see today of that war in Ukraine in that country and so we need to intervene and I hope this time we have measures that have an impact."
He said the EU needed to buy together and intervene in the market to reduce prices.
"We are ruining our population and public finances with these high prices. We are at war and in a war you need to take extraordinary measures," he said.
