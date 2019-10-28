JUST IN
EU nations agree to Brexit extension until January 31: Donald Tusk

"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020," Tusk said in a tweet

Reuters  |  Brussels 

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday that the 27 countries that will remain in the European Union after Britain leaves agreed on Monday to accept London's request for a Brexit extension until 31 January 2020.

"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020," Tusk said in a tweet.

Tusk also said the decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure, which means EU leaders will not have to meet in person to formalise it.
First Published: Mon, October 28 2019. 15:16 IST

