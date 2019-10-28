EU nations agree to Brexit extension until January 31: Donald Tusk

-
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson adamant on Brexit deadline, despite unsigned delay request
Brexit in slow lane, as PM Boris Johnson loses key timeline vote
UK Parliament speaker denies vote on Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal
Boris Johnson sends unsigned letter to EU asking for Brexit delay
British opposition parties unite, will try to prevent a 'no-deal' Brexit
-
European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday that the 27 countries that will remain in the European Union after Britain leaves agreed on Monday to accept London's request for a Brexit extension until 31 January 2020.
"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020," Tusk said in a tweet.
Tusk also said the decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure, which means EU leaders will not have to meet in person to formalise it.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU