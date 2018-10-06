EU President Donald Tusk says Brexit deal possible by end of 2018

-
European Council President Donald Tusk said on Saturday it was possible to agree a deal with Britain on leaving the European Union by the end of 2018.
Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Krakow, Poland, Tusk said: "We will try for it in October ... and I think there is a chance to have an accord by the end of the year."
