JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

In a haste to go Dutch, Unilever misjudged concerns in Brexit-bound UK

Trade war impact: Wary Chinese buyers slam brakes on US crude imports
Business Standard

EU President Donald Tusk says Brexit deal possible by end of 2018

"We will try for it in October ... and I think there is a chance to have an accord by the end of the year," says Donald Tusk

Reuters  |  Poland 

brexit, UK, Britain, EU
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Saturday it was possible to agree a deal with Britain on leaving the European Union by the end of 2018.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Krakow, Poland, Tusk said: "We will try for it in October ... and I think there is a chance to have an accord by the end of the year."

 

 
First Published: Sat, October 06 2018. 16:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements