EU urges US to solve trade disputes after aircraft tariffs kept unchanged

"The EU believes that both sides should now build on this decision and intensify their efforts to find a negotiated solution to the ongoing trade irritants"

Reuters  |  Washington 

"The Commission acknowledges the decision of the U.S. not to exacerbate the ongoing aircraft dispute by increasing tariffs on European products," an EU official said

The European Union on Wednesday called for intensified efforts to resolve trade disputes with the United States after Washington kept in place tariffs on European aircraft and other goods.

"The Commission acknowledges the decision of the U.S. not to exacerbate the ongoing aircraft dispute by increasing tariffs on European products," an EU official said. "The EU believes that both sides should now build on this decision and intensify their efforts to find a negotiated solution to the ongoing trade irritants."
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 07:36 IST

