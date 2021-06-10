Euro zone yields stay near lows as European Central Bank keeps taps flowing

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
England to Portugal: All you need to know about top teams in Euro Cup 2021
Euro zone GDP shrinks less than expected in Q1, April inflation rises
Sony Sports Network to live broadcast Euro Cup 2021, Copa America in India
Euro Cup 2021: Spain expands parallel squad after 2nd player tests positive
-
Euro zone government bond yields were trading near their lowest levels since April on Thursday as the European Central Bank kept its emergency bond purchases running at a brisk pace.
Speculation has mounted this year that an expected global economic recovery could lead central banks worldwide to dial back on their extraordinary monetary easing.
But the ECB maintained an elevated flow of stimulus as expected on Thursday, fearing that any retreat now would accelerate an already worrisome rise in borrowing costs and choke off a fledgling recovery.
"The ECB is keeping the taps on and giving the economy the best opportunity to go into growth mode," said Mizuho's head of rates Peter Chatwell.
This in turn should boost underlying inflation dynamics, and a key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations - the five-year, five-year forward inflation-linked swap - should increase as a result, he added.
That gauge was slightly higher on Thursday at 1.5703%, compared to 1.5639% the day before.
Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was a little higher on the day at -0.23%, but still within touching distance of a six-week low of -0.268% hit on Wednesday.
Euro bond yields ranging from high-grade Netherlands to comparatively low-rated Italy were all trading 1-2 basis points higher but still near their lowest levels since April. The ECB statement did not move prices.
The closely-watched Italy-Germany 10-year bond yield spread held at 107 basis points. This gap, seen as a sentiment indicator in the single currency bloc, was as its tightest level in over a month on Wednesday at 104.98 bps.
The overall direction of travel, however, is upwards.
Germany's 10-year yield was at -0.61% at the start of the year, for example.
"Whilst the ECB may not decide to taper purchases for the coming quarter, the direction of travel over the medium term is set to turn less dovish as the growth outlook continues to improve as the vaccine rollout within the region picks up pace," said Mohammed Kazmi, fixed income strategist for UBP.
Market participants will therefore be keeping a keen eye out for any clues from ECB chief Christine Lagarde when she speaks at 12.30 GMT on how she sees the rest of the year panning out if growth and inflation pick up, he said.
Also at 12.30 GMT, U.S. inflation data is due out, with a Reuters poll expecting consumer prices to have risen 4.7% from a year before in the world's largest economy.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU