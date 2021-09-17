Europe's energy crunch sparks panic in Asia and scramble to buy fuel

-
ALSO READ
Clean energy investment in developing economies top global priority: IEA
Covid-19: Special corridor facilitated for oxygen supply to Delhi hospitals
Reliance's O2C, new energy biz may be valued more than $100 bn: Report
Reliance aims at 100 GW renewable energy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani
Overseas green capital chasing renewable energy firms across India
-
The energy crunch in Europe is sparking panic among Asian fuel buyers, causing importers from Japan to India to pay a hefty price for supplies.
Worried the eye-watering price of natural gas in Europe will spill over, LNG traders in Asia say they’re paying record prices for this time of year. Buyers in China and Pakistan have also pushed up the price of gas, coal, propane and fuel oil in order to compete with the U.K. and Spain.
The scramble for fuel isn’t likely to subside any time soon, with the weather getting colder and energy shortages worldwide. The global price rally is expected to continue through this winter when demand in the northern hemisphere peaks, fueling inflation and putting the fragile economic recovery at risk.
“Asia is panicking a little bit because they had a really bad winter last year,” said Ogan Kose, a managing director and global lead for Integrated Gas at Accenture. Buyers are preparing for another bad winter by ensuring they have enough inventory and are paying top rates for that, he said.
Nowhere is this more apparent than in the liquefied natural gas market. On Wednesday, Japan’s Tohoku Electric Power Co. and Gail India Ltd. both procured LNG shipments for November and December delivery at prices that are among the highest ever for this time of year, according to traders with knowledge of the matter.
The purchases were due, at least in part, to this week’s jump in European gas prices on fears that the rally would extend to the Asian LNG spot rates, which are already at a seasonal high, the traders said, requesting anonymity to discuss private details.
LNG trading activity in the Pacific had stalled over the last few weeks due to volatile price swings, but the risk of further European gains could prompt more Asian importers to return to the spot market. Asian end-users had instead been opting to boost supplies via cheaper long-term contracts linked to oil, or halt spot buying altogether in a gamble that prices would eventually ease, which they haven’t.
--With assistance from Janet Paskin and Anna Shiryaevskaya.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU