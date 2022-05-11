European Central Bank rate hike can come as soon as July, says Lagarde

-
ALSO READ
Christine Lagarde says 2022 hike unlikely but ECB will act if needed
Euro struggles to stay above $1.14 after Christine Lagarde comments
Ahead of key Central Bank meeting, European shares edge up
Euro hits two-year low vs dollar as ECB seen in no rush to hike rates
Euro drops after ECB's mixed comments; dollar hits fresh 25-month high
-
European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde hinted Wednesday the Frankfurt-based institution could raise its interest rates from historic lows as soon as July as inflation in the eurozone soars.
The ECB should end its stimulus bond-buying scheme “early in the third quarter”, Lagarde said in a speech in Ljubljana, and could then raise interest rates “only a few weeks” later.
The comment is the clearest sign yet from Lagarde that the ECB is ready to move on rates soon rather later, as the institution trails behind the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks that have already taken the step to combat inflation.
ECB policymakers will next meet on June 9 and July 21 to decide their course of action.
Any hike would be the ECB's first in over a decade and would lift rates from their current historically low levels. These include a negative deposit rate which effectively charges banks to park their excess cash at the ECB overnight.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU