European stocks rebound on signs from bond market, vaccination-led optimism

-
ALSO READ
Global Markets: Stocks fall on long-short battle, European vaccine row
Banks, miners lead European markets higher as Fed calms inflation woes
Global Markets: Shares and commodities keep climbing, so do bond yields
World shares hold near all-time highs; US markets close for Thanksgiving
Markets are getting a reality check now; use dips to buy IT, pharma stocks
-
European stocks bounced on Monday after sharp losses last week as a selloff in bond markets eased, while optimism over Covid-19 vaccination programme and US stimulus package further aided sentiment.
The pan-regional STOXX 600 index rose 1.6 per cent by 08:11 GMT following strong gains in Asian stocks despite weaker-than-expected manufacturing activity data out of China.
The European equities benchmark fell to a near one-month low on Friday as investors grew fearful that rising inflation due to another large U.S. stimulus package and the re-opening of the global economy could drive major central banks to tighten monetary policy.
The German DAX rose 1.3 per cent, while France's CAC 40 and UK's FTSE 100 gained 1.5 per cent each.
Miners, up 2.2 per cent, were the top sectoral gainers, while travel & leisure and retail stocks jumped over 2 per cent.
British Airways-owner IAG was the top gainer on STOXX 600, jumping 5.4% after Peel Hunt upgraded the stock to "buy" on expectations of a rebound in travel demand during summer.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU