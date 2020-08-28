European Union's trade chief quits after ire over virus-rule breach

-
ALSO READ
European Union trade chief Hogan resigns over Covid-19 rules controversy
European Commission president says her team could face a reshuffle
EU health chief blames public 'complacency, laxity' for new Covid-19 cases
Warning of economic slump ahead, Lagarde urges EU to agree on stimulus plan
EU nations close in on $2.1 trillion budget, coronavirus recovery fund
-
The European Union’s trade chief, Phil Hogan, stepped down after growing criticism that he broke virus regulations in his native Ireland.
“This evening I have tendered my resignation,” he said in a statement on Wednesday. “It was becoming increasingly clear that the controversy concerning my recent visit to Ireland was becoming a distraction from my work.
”The resignation was accepted immediately by his boss, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will now have to move quickly to fill the key post.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU