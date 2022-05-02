European Union set to ban Russian oil, ministers hold crisis talks on gas

-
ALSO READ
Russia not to alter military action in Ukraine ahead of Victory Day: Lavrov
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warns of imminent World War III
LIVE: Putin says Russia will enforce rouble payments for gas from Friday
Singapore flags concern to India over ban on Sea's game: Report
'Minister No': Russian FM Sergei Lavrov embodies Moscow's steely posture
-
The European Union was preparing a ban on Russian oil, with possible exemptions for wary countries, as EU energy ministers on Monday held crisis talks on Moscow’s demand that foreign buyers pay for gas in rubles or lose their supply.
The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Monday that the death toll of civilians killed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24 had exceeded 3,000 people.
The toll of 3,153 killed so far represents an increase of 254 from Friday.
The European Commission is expected to propose a sixth package of EU sanctions this week against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including an embargo on buying Russian oil — a measure that would deprive Moscow of a large revenue stream, but that has so far divided EU countries.
Russia supplies 40 per cent of EU gas and 26 per cent of its oil imports.
To keep the 27-nation bloc united, the Commission may offer Hungary and Slovakia an exemption or a long transition period — with the overall ban likely to be phased in by the year-end, officials said. Hungary, which said it would oppose energy sanctions, and Slovakia are heavily dependent on Russian crude.
EU countries have paid more than $47.43 billion to Russia for gas and oil since it invaded Ukraine on February 24, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Reuters
Ukraine says it sank 2 Russian patrol boats
Kyiv said Monday that its drones sank two Russian patrol boats near the Black Sea’s Snake Island where Ukrainian soldiers rebuffed Moscow’s demands to surrender at the start of its invasion. Agencies
Israel slams Russia over ‘Nazi’ remarks
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over “unforgivable” comments by its foreign minister Sergei Lavrov about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust. AP
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU