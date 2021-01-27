European Union wants US to draft joint rule book to rein in tech giants

The on Tuesday called on US President Joe Biden to help draw up a common rule book to rein in the power of big tech like Facebook and Twitter and combat the spread of fake news that is eating away at Western democracies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged the Biden administration to join forces against “the darker sides of the digital world,” which she said was partly behind the “shock” storming of Capitol Hill on January 6. “The business model of online platforms has an impact and not only on free and fair competition, but also on our democracies, our security and on the quality of our information.”



“That is why we need to contain this immense power of the big digital ” The head of the EU’s executive body called on the White House to join the bloc's efforts, saying “together, we could create a digital economy rule book that is valid worldwide,” and would encompass data protection, privacy rules and the security of critical infrastructure.

In December, the Commission proposed two new pieces of EU legislation to better protect consumers and their rights online, make tech platforms more accountable, and improve digital competition.