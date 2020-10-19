Eurozone budget deficits rise nearly tenfold to counter Covid-19 pandemic

-
ALSO READ
Eurozone economic slide during Covid-19 pandemic revised to 11.8%
Euro zone economy to shrink between 8% and 12% this year: Christine Lagarde
EU regulator in contact with 38 makers of potential Covid-19 vaccines
Warning of economic slump ahead, Lagarde urges EU to agree on stimulus plan
Talks continue on implementation of long-term European Union budget
-
Eurozone governments plan to go deeper into the red than ever before this year, racking up budget deficits of close to €1 trillion as they splash out on emergency measures to counter the coronavirus crisis, Financial Times reported.
Draft budget plans published by member states on the European Commission website indicate the 19-country bloc will slide to an aggregate fiscal deficit of €976 billion, equal to 8.9 per cent of gross domestic product this year, according to Financial Times calculations.
That means this year’s budget deficits would be almost 10 times higher than both last year’s levels and the commission’s forecasts for this year. Governments estimated their deficits would stay high even when their economies rebound in 2021, when they expect an aggregate shortfall of just under €700 billion, or 6 per cent of GDP.
The previous peak in eurozone deficits came in early 2010, according to the European Central Bank, when budget shortfalls rose to 6.6 per cent of GDP. That led to levels of public indebtedness which unsettled investors and sowed the seeds of the subsequent eurozone sovereign debt crisis.
However, there have so far been few signs of alarm from investors or policymakers about the surge in government spending and debt levels. Borrowing costs of peripheral eurozone countries, such as Italy and Greece, fell to record lows last week, driven down by the ECB’s massive bond-buying programme.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU