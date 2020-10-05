EV battery maker Romeo Systems to go public through $1.33 bn merger deal

Romeo Systems Inc, a battery maker for electric vehicles, will go public through a merger with blank check company RMG Acquisition Corp in a $1.33 billion deal, the said on Monday.

The deal is expected to raise $384 million for Romeo, which includes an investment of $150 million from investors such as The Heritage Group and Republic Services.

Romeo will use the proceeds for capacity expansion and research & development to further develop battery system technologies for commercial vehicles, according to a statement.

After the deal closes, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020, the combined company will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RMO".

A SPAC is a shell company that raises money through an initial public offering to buy an operating entity, typically within two years.

SPACs have emerged as a quick route to the stock market for companies, particularly auto technology startups, and have proven popular with investors seeking to echo Tesla's high stock valuation.

Other EV with SPAC deals include Fisker, Lordstown Motors and Canoo. Electric and fuel cell vehicle startup Nikola also went public via SPAC deal earlier in 2020.