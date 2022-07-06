EV maker Rivian's deliveries nearly quadruple as it ramps up production

-
ALSO READ
Rivian's Saudi backer makes Rs 1,700-crore bet on Greaves Electric
When it comes to EVs, raising funds seems easier than building them
Hyundai to set up $7 bn EV plant in US during Biden's Asia visit: Report
Abdul Latif Jameel to invest $150 mn in Greaves Cotton's EV arm; stk up 14%
E-commerce firm Amazon reports rare quarterly loss as online shopping slows
-
Rivian Automotive Inc delivered 4,467 vehicles in the second quarter, nearly four times more than the preceding quarter, as the electric-vehicle maker benefited from a ramp-up in production and strong demand.
The company also said on Wednesday it was on track to meet its annual production target of 25,000 units after output jumped 72% sequentially to 4,401 vehicles in the quarter.
The upbeat figures sent the company's shares 9% higher, putting them on course to pare losses of about 35% for the year.
"The most important thing for the stock right now is to provide investors confidence on its 2022 forecast," said Redburn analyst Charles Coldicott.
Hit by supply chain snarls that have hampered operations across the automotive industry, Rivian halved its 2022 production outlook in March.
The company has a factory in Normal, Illinois, where it makes the R1S sport utility vehicle, R1T pickup truck and a delivery van for investor and customer Amazon.com Inc.
The online retail giant has a stake of about 18% in Rivian.
The Illinois factory has an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles and Rivian has said it intends to increase that to 200,000 by 2023.
The company plans on opening its second plant near Atlanta in Georgia in 2025 as it expects demand for its vehicles to grow.
In the past few months, a broader move towards electric vehicles by customers as well as a jump in fuel prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine have fed demand for vehicles from companies such as Rivian.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU