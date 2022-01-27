China Evergrande shares fall as restructuring plan disappoints creditors

-
ALSO READ
Evergrande Group's trading halted in Hong Kong as debt test looms
Evergrande's founder amassed billions in dividends before crisis
How to tell if the Evergrande crisis is spilling beyond China
China steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property projects
Evergrande's $1.7 bn Hong Kong headquarters sale flops as buyer withdraws
-
Shares of China Evergrande Group tumbled on Thursday, as investors in the debt-laden developer were sceptical of the company's thinly detailed plan to have a preliminary restructuring proposal in place in six months. Once China's top developer, Evergrande has racked up debts of more than $300 billion and is struggling to repay creditors, suppliers and investors in wealth management products.
Late on Wednesday, Evergrande's executives told creditors in a call it hoped to work with them to achieve a risk management solution, and it would treat all categories of creditors "fairly and follow international practice". The company also urged creditors not to take any "aggressive legal actions." But some bondholders were disappointed by the 25-minute call, which included prepared answers to questions, saying it failed to give any insight on Evergrande's plans.
Evergrande's shares dropped 9.6% to HK$1.60 ($0.2054), the lowest in nearly two weeks, at 0157 GMT. That compared to a 1.7% drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index and a 2.5% decline in the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index.
The long-awaited communication with creditors comes against the backdrop of Beijing tightening control over the property developer, while taking measures to stabilise China's crisis-hit property sector.
Evergrande missed some dollar bond payments last month, sparking calls for talks, and nearly $20 billion of its international bonds are now deemed to be in default.
(Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christian Schmollinger)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU