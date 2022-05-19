Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd death

A former police officer of Minneapolis, in the US state of Minnesota, pleaded guilty to manslaughter allegedly in the death of George Floyd.

The former police officer pleaded gulity on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thomas Lane entered a plea of guilty to the charge of second-degree manslaughter, according to the office of Attorney General Keith Ellison.

"Today my thoughts are once again with the victims, George Floyd, and his family. Nothing will bring Floyd back. He should still be with us today," Ellison said in a statement.

"I am pleased Thomas Lane has accepted responsibility for his role in Floyd's death," he added.

"His acknowledgment he did something wrong is an important step toward healing the wounds of the Floyd family, our community, and the nation."

Lane and two other former Minneapolis police officers were found guilty in a federal trial earlier this year of violating Floyd's civil rights, Xinhua news agency reported.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020, after a confrontation with Minneapolis police during which Lane's then colleague Derek Chauvin knelt on the African-American's neck for more than nine minutes.

Chauvin's state trial took place in 2021, and he was convicted of murdering Floyd. The white male police officer is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence.

Floyd's death sparked protests across the US in the summer of 2020 against police brutality and systemic .

