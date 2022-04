Explained: How Elon Musk made an open offer that Twitter can refuse

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has made an open offer to buy Twitter. About a week ago, Musk revealed he owned 9.2 per cent of the publicly-listed social media platform. He was offered a seat on the board with a caveat; he could not buy more than 14.9 per cent stake.

Musk refused the seat and made an offer to buy 100 per cent of Twitter, for $54.2 per share, valuing the company at about $43 billion. (He is worth about $273 billion). The offer is at a handsome premium of 38 per cent to the price the day before Musk’s stake was disclosed. The offer came with a veiled ...