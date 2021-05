Explained: How the Chinese landed a rover on Mars in first attempt

China has provided an impressive demonstration of its deep space ca­pabilities by landing a rover on Mars in its first attempt. It is only the second nation after the US to have pulled off a successful Mars landing. The six-wheeled, solar-powered Zhurong rover weighs about 240 kg and its stated technological mission is to collect and analyse rock samples and look for water.

Zhurong was launched from the Tianwen-1 orbiter after three months of preparation. Tianwen reached Mars in February after being launched in July 2020. It went into orbit around the red planet after the ...