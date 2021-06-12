Explained: Is China's new anti-foreign sanctions law an eye for an eye?

-
China passed a wide-ranging law to counter foreign sanctions on Thursday, in an apparent move to legalise its tit-for-tat retaliation against punitive actions taken by foreign countries over issues from human rights to Hong Kong. The law, effective immediately, builds upon previous administrative counter-measures against foreign sanctions issued by the Chinese foreign and commerce ministries. It also lays out the scope of China's counter-sanctions.
Who’s the target?
Individuals or entities involved in the making or implementation of discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens, or interfering with China’s internal affairs could be put onto a blacklist. Blacklisted individuals could find their relatives, and the organisations of which they are senior managers or have control over placed on the list.
What happens to those blacklisted?
Those blacklisted could be denied entry into China or deported from China. Their assets within China can be sealed, seized or frozen.
Entities within China could be restricted from engaging in all forms of transactions or cooperation or other activities.
Chinese citizens or organisations can sue in Chinese courts those who enforce foreign measures that discriminate against them.
How it this differebt fron the past?
While the foreign ministry has previously announced sanctions mainly against individuals including Western politicians and scholars, it had not cited a specific law as the legal basis.
It was also not always clear what those sanctions entailed.
