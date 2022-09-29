JUST IN
Pak NSC approves constitution of high-level committee to probe audio leaks
Hurricane Ian has potential for 'catastrophic' chemical leak in Florida
Biden asks oil industry not to raise prices as hurricane Ian nears
India, Brazil support each other's candidacy at UNSC: Brazilian envoy
Biden on ending hunger in US by the end of decade: 'I know we can do this'
Moscow sets up draft offices at borders to intercept fleeing Russian men
US announces $1.1 bn more in military aid for Ukraine to counter Russia
Putin to proclaim formal annexation of Ukrainian territory in days
Blood test could predict people at risk of long Covid: Lancet study
Some 4.9 million tourists visit Egypt in first six months of 2022
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
After 14 years, Lehman Brothers' brokerage ends liquidation process
Business Standard

'Extremely dangerous' eyewall of Hurricane Ian moving onshore: US NHC

Hurricane Ian's "extremely dangerous" eyewall is moving onshore, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) has said

Topics
Florida | United States | Hurricane

IANS  |  Washington 

A man wades through a flooded street after Hurricane Fiona affected the area in Yauco, Puerto Rico (Photo: Reuters)

Hurricane Ian's "extremely dangerous" eyewall is moving onshore, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) has said.

The Category 4 hurricane, forecast to make landfall on the west coast of Florida hours later, will "cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida Peninsula soon", Xinhua news agency reported, citing the latest public advisory issued by the NHC on Wednesday noon.

Catastrophic storm surge inundation of 12 to 18 feet (approximately 3.66 to 5.49 meters) above the ground level is expected somewhere between Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor, the advisory said. Catastrophic wind damage is also beginning.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning that Hurricane Ian is expected to be a "historic" storm with "a profound impact" on the state.

US President Joe Biden said from the White House later that the federal government is "on alert and in action" as the storm is closing in on Florida.

"This storm is incredibly dangerous, to state the obvious. It's life-threatening," Biden warned.

"You should obey all warnings and directions from emergency officials," he continued. "Don't take anything for granted. Use their judgment, not yours. Evacuate when ordered. Be prepared."

Tampa International Airport tweeted on Wednesday morning that it remained closed to the public due to Ian and that there would be no departing flights through Thursday.

More than 2,000 flights into, within, or out of the United States were canceled on Wednesday, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Florida

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 07:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.