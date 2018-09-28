Exxon-led Russian consortium to pay Rosneft $230 mn to settle dispute

Russia’s Sakhalin-1 consortium, led by ExxonMobil, has agreed to pay Russian energy giant $230 million in an out-of-court settlement of an oil production dispute, an executive of an Indian consortium partner said on Friday.

had filed a $1.4 billion lawsuit in the district arbitration court in Russia's far east, accusing the consortium of unjust enrichment, an allegation the consortium denied. The dispute centred around how oil should be shared between the Sakhalin-1 concession and an adjacent field. “Rosneft was demanding that it should be paid $1.4 billion ... We have agreed for an out-of-court settlement and will be paying $230 million as Rosneft entered the other area in 2011,” N K Verma, managing director of India's Videsh, a partner in the Sakhalin-1 consortium, told Reuters.

Rosneft, which also has a stake in the Sakhalin-1 consortium, declined to comment. in Moscow declined immediate comment.

“We don’t have anything we can share,” said Suann Guthrie, an spokeswoman in the

P K Rao, director for operations at Videsh, said the out-of-court settlement was reached about 10 days ago.

The row was over oil “cross-flows” from oilfield, controlled by Rosneft. Sakhalin-1, off Russia’s Pacific Ocean coast, is operated by Neftegaz, through which owns 30 per cent in the project. Rosneft and control 20 per cent each. Japanese consortium Sodeco owns 30 per cent.

ONGC’s Verma said production at Sakhalin-1 reached 250,000 barrels per day (bpd), up from some 200,000 bpd, as Russia had lifted output restrictions as part of a global deal with OPEC. Reuters

Russia's total oil production hit a post-Soviet high of 11.347 million barrels per day this month.

The dispute between Rosneft and the Sakhalin-1 consortium unfolded against the background of a wider rift between Russia and the over what Washington called Moscow's meddling in a 2016 presidential election.

had to quit some joint projects with Rosneft, including developing Arctic oil and gas, over sanctions imposed on Russia by the Participation in Sakhalin-1 is not punishable by sanctions.