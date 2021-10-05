Facebook apologises for outage, says services 'back up and running'

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp Pink: This link can hack your smartphone, gain access, steal data
The govt vs WhatsApp controversy over new privacy policy explained
Second coming of social media has a business peg: Facebook India head
Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram face global outage: Check details here
Instagram launches new collaborative feature for Reels in India and UK
-
Facebook has apologised for an outage that lasted almost ten hours, blaming a configuration change to routers for causing its apps to crashing.
“Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt,” said Santosh Janardhan, Vice President Infrastructure at Facebook, in a blog post.
All of Facebook’s services, including WhatsApp and Instagram, were down for users globally beginning Monday night. The outage affected Facebook’s internal systems as well and slowed down efforts to bring up systems back again.
“We’ve been working as hard as we can to restore access, and our systems are now back up and running. The underlying cause of this outage also impacted many of the internal tools and systems we use in our day-to-day operations, complicating our attempts to quickly diagnose and resolve the problem,” Janardhan said in the post.
Will Cathcart, the WhatsApp global head, tweeted Tuesday morning: “ We take our mission seriously, and I'm grateful to everyone who worked hard to bring our service back with the reliability you expect from @WhatsApp. We'll learn and grow from this, and continue working to provide you with a simple, secure, and reliable private messaging app.”
Twitter and Reddit were abuzz through Monday night, with their users speculating at reasons that may have caused Facebook’s services to be down.
Users reported seeing a DNS issue that seemed to have taken Facebook’s domain from the Internet.
The Domain Name System (DNS) helps organise the Internet with the allotment of domains like “.com,” “.net,” and so on.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU