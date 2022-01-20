Facebook, Google face tighter ad-tracking restrictions in Europe

Tech platforms such as Alphabet’s and Meta Platforms’s face tighter restrictions on how they target ads to users, after European lawmakers voted to toughen upcoming legislation.

The European Parliament moved to favor rules that restrict platforms from using sensitive data—race or religion, for instance—for targeting purposes, and require them to make it easy for users to opt out of tracking while continuing to use their products.

The result of the vote, announced Thursday, makes measures set last month by a committee of European lawmakers even stricter. That agreement included a ban on targeting ads to minors, and using so-called dark patterns, where platforms push people to consent to being tracked online. It also allows people to seek compensation if platforms continue to promote content that they know harms people.

Lawmakers voted against provisions to completely ban targeted ads completely, however.

Representatives for and didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Large that violate the rules face fines of as much as 6% of their global sales.