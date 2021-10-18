Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in European Union to build 'metaverse'

Inc plans to hire 10,000 in the over the next five years, the social media giant said on Monday, to help build the so-called metaverse - a nascent online world where people exist and communicate in shared virtual spaces.



This would be a significant step the company is taking towards the concept, something top boss Mark Zuckerberg has touted in recent months.



In September, committed $50 million towards building the metaverse, where like Roblox Corp and "Fortnite" maker Epic Games have an early foothold.



The company earlier launched a test of a new virtual-reality remote work app where users of the company's Oculus Quest 2 headsets can hold meetings as avatar versions of themselves.

also said in July it was creating a product team to work on the metaverse which would be part of Facebook Reality Labs, its augmented reality and virtual reality group.

"This investment (in new jobs) is a vote of confidence in the strength of the European tech industry and the potential of European tech talent," the company said.

"Europe is hugely important to Facebook."

