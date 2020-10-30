Facebook quarterly revenue beats estimates, rises to $21.47 billion

-
ALSO READ
Facebook to notify users while sharing more than 90 days old content
Facebook shuts down efforts to make site less divisive among users
Facebook brings in new feature to let users lock profiles from non-friends
Personalised advertising and users' privacy can coexist: Facebook
US media rating body warns Facebook for deficiencies in advertising metrics
-
Facebook Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more businesses used its digital advertising tools during a pandemic-induced surge in online traffic.
Revenue growth at Facebook, the world’s second-biggest seller of online ads after Alphabet Inc’s Google, has been growing despite an unprecedented advertising boycott and a coronavirus-triggered recession.
A July advertising boycott, which drew the support of major advertisers including Unilever, Starbucks Corp and Coca-Cola Co, sought to pressure Facebook to take more action against hate speech.
Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose to $21.47 billion from $17.65 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts’ estimates of $19.82 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Monthly active users rose to 2.74 billion, compared with estimates of 2.70 billion.
Net income came in at $7.85 billion, or $2.71 per share, compared with $6.09 billion, or $2.12 per share, a year earlier.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU