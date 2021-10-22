JUST IN
Facebook's independent oversight board seeks more transparency

The comments follow a report last month that said millions of Facebook accounts belonging to celebrities, politicians and other high-profile users were exempted from some internal checks

Facebook independent oversight board demanded more transparency on Thursday, saying the company was not "fully forthcoming" on how it deals with certain high-profile user accounts.

The comments follow a Wall Street Journal report last month that said millions of Facebook accounts belonging to celebrities, politicians and other high-profile users were exempted from some internal checks.

First Published: Fri, October 22 2021. 00:20 IST

