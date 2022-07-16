Facebook testing options for several profiles from single account

-
Facebook is testing an option for users to create multiple profiles from a single account, amid a bid by the platform to reignite user growth.
The feature is aimed at helping users "tailor their experience based on interests and relationships," a spokesperson Leonard Lam said.
While Facebook prohibits users from having over one account, the feature would let them create up to five profiles under their account to engage with different topics or groups of people.
