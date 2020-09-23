Facebook threatens to leave Europe over new data-sharing regulations

-
Facebook said it may stop operating its core app in Europe, thanks to new regulations impacting how it transfers data from the EU to the US.
Facebook had filed an affidavit to Ireland’s high court on September 10 in which it challenged a preliminary order issued by Ireland’s data privacy watchdog, Data Protection Commissioner, which had threatened to block Facebook from transferring EU data back to the US over privacy concerns.
Facebook and Instagram have over 410 million combined users in the EU region, and all of them, theoretically, would lose access to both platforms, if Facebook discontinues its operations in the region.
