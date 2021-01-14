FBI, Secret Service brief Joe Biden on inauguration security plans

-
FBI officials and the US Secret Service have briefed President-elect Joe Biden on security precautions surrounding his inauguration and will also provide daily updates, the Biden-Harris transition team announced in a statement.
"Today, President-elect Biden received a briefing from senior officials at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Secret Service, and key members of his national security team," the statement said on Wednesday. "President-elect Biden's team will be receiving daily briefings on the security and operational preparations to ensure the transition unfolds smoothly."
The Biden-Harris transition team is currently cooperating with the outgoing Trump administration to ensure a smooth and secure transfer of power, the statement said.
"The team is engaging with the current administration to gain as much information as possible on the threat picture, and on the preparations being put in place to deter and defend against violent disruptions or attacks," the statement added.
The incoming team is also focused on laying the groundwork for a smooth presidential transition that will ensure a continuous command and control across the homeland security and law enforcement components of the US government, according to the statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
