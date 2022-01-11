Fed chief vows to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched

-
ALSO READ
US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida to resign on Friday
Seven months and ticking, the case for keeping Powell as Fed chair builds
'Fed Reserve needs stability': Joe Biden backs Jerome Powell's leadership
Biden taps Powell for second terms as Fed chair; Brainard to be vice chair
Dollar rests after surging on Powell's reappointment, kiwi weakens
-
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said hat the central bank will use its tools to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched while supporting the economic recovery.
"The economy has rapidly gained strength despite the ongoing pandemic, giving rise to persistent supply and demand imbalances and bottlenecks, and thus to elevated inflation," Powell said in a written testimony prepared for delivery at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.
"We know that high inflation exacts a toll, particularly for those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation," Powell said, adding the central bank is "strongly committed" to achieving its statutory goals of maximum employment and price stability, reports Xinhua news agency.
"We will use our tools to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched," Powell said.
President Joe Biden announced in November 2021 that he intended to nominate Powell for a second term as Fed chair and to nominate the central bank's Governor Lael Brainard as vice chair.
"I'm confident that Chair Powell and Brainard's focus on keeping inflation low, prices stable, and delivering full employment will make our economy stronger than ever before," Biden said in a statement.
The US consumer price index rose 6.8 per cent in the 12-month period ending in November, the fastest annual pace in almost 40 years, according to the Labor Department.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU