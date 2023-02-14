JUST IN
Electronic sensors recovered from downed Chinese spy balloon: US military
Seven TTP militants killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Hackers target Bahrain airport, news sites to mark Arab Spring uprising
South Africa declares emergency after severe flooding in several parts
Sri Lanka to fast-track trade pact with Thailand amid economic crisis
Rumors swirl about balloons, UFOs as American officials stay quite
Qatari investors set to make an offer for Manchester United in coming days
Pakistan's remittances decrease 9.9% in January, says Central bank
US seeks a strong partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism: Official
Joe Biden seeks broad assessment of China's intelligence capabilities: WH
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Electronic sensors recovered from downed Chinese spy balloon: US military
icon-arrow-left
Global shares mostly rise as investors waited for US consumer price data
Business Standard

'Fight climate change, not each other,' says UAE COP28 leader to activists

The United Arab Emirates' pick to lead the upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai called on the world to fight climate change, not each other, addressing the anger activists felt over his selection.

Topics
Climate Change | COP27 | United Arab Emirates

AP  |  Dubai 

UAE
Representative Image (ANI)

The United Arab Emirates' pick to lead the upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai called on the world Tuesday to fight climate change, not each other, directly addressing the anger activists have felt over his selection.

Sultan al-Jaber, the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., also described the upcoming United Nations negotiations as an unprecedented opportunity to engage the energy industry in a technological revolution.

His speech at the World Government Summit in Dubai sought to present his nominated presidency as a bridge between oil companies and climate activists long suspicious of the industry's influence on efforts to limit carbon emissions. Whether it will, however, remains in question.

We need a major course correction, al-Jaber said.

However, he added: The strategies we pursue must leave no one behind. The policies we adopt must be pro-growth and pro-climate at the same time.

Al-Jaber, a 49-year-old longtime climate envoy, is a trusted confidant of UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He's been behind billions in investments in renewable energy and also leads an oil company that pumps some 4 million barrels of crude a day and hopes to expand to 5 million daily.

Activists have equated his nomination to asking arms dealers to lead peace talks when authorities announced his nomination in January. However, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and France's finance minister both have backed his selection by the UAE, a key Mideast ally.

Each year, the country hosting the U.N. negotiations known as the Conference of the Parties where COP gets its name nominates a person to chair the talks. Hosts typically pick a veteran diplomat as the talks can be difficult to steer between competing nations and their interests. The nominee's position as COP president is confirmed by delegates at the start of the talks, usually without objections.

COP28 will be held at Dubai's Expo City from Nov. 30 through Dec. 12.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Climate Change

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.