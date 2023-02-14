JUST IN
South Africa declares emergency after severe flooding in several parts
Sri Lanka to fast-track trade pact with Thailand amid economic crisis
Rumors swirl about balloons, UFOs as American officials stay quite
Qatari investors set to make an offer for Manchester United in coming days
Pakistan's remittances decrease 9.9% in January, says Central bank
US seeks a strong partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism: Official
Joe Biden seeks broad assessment of China's intelligence capabilities: WH
Myanmar's military government to let 'loyal' civilians carry guns
Indonesian govt promises move to clean energy, but challenges remain
US crackdown aims to push crypto industry back to the fringes of finance
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Ford to cut 3,800 engineering, administration jobs in Europe in next 3 yrs
icon-arrow-left
Liberty Global buys 4.3% stake in Vodafone betting on share revival
Business Standard

Hackers target Bahrain airport, news sites to mark Arab Spring uprising

Hackers said they had taken down the websites of Bahrain's international airport and state news agency on Tuesday to mark the 12-year anniversary of an Arab Spring uprising in the small Gulf country.

Topics
Hacker | Bahrain | media

AP  |  Dubai 

airport, covid curb
Photo: Bloomberg

Hackers said they had taken down the websites of Bahrain's international airport and state news agency on Tuesday to mark the 12-year anniversary of an Arab Spring uprising in the small Gulf country.

A statement posted online by a group calling itself Al-Toufan, or The Flood in Arabic, claimed to have hacked the airport website, which was unavailable for at least a half hour in the middle of the day. It also claimed to have taken down the website of the state-run Bahrain News Agency, which was sporadically unavailable.

The group posted images showing 504 Gateway Timeout Errors, saying the hacking was in support of the revolution of our oppressed people of Bahrain.

The same group appears to have hacked and changed articles on the website of Akhbar Al Khaleej, a pro-government newspaper in Bahrain, hours earlier. The newspaper's website was still down Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from authorities.

Feb. 14, 2011, marked the first day of protests led by Bahrain's Shiite majority against the Sunni monarchy. Bahrain ultimately quashed the uprising by force with the support of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but has continued to see sporadic unrest over the years.

Authorities have imprisoned Shiite activists, deported others, stripped hundreds of their citizenship and closed down a leading independent newspaper.

The same shadowy group of hackers targeted government websites during elections held in November that were boycotted by a banned Shiite opposition group and others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hacker

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 14:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.