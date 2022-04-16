Fighting for Mariupol continues, says Ukrainian Defence Ministry

JUST IN
Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesman Olexandr Motuzyanyk has said that their forces continued to fight the Russian military for the Azov Sea key port city of Mariupol, Ukrinform news agency reported.

IANS  |  Kiev 

Mariupol, Ukraine
Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesman Olexandr Motuzyanyk has said that their forces continued to fight the Russian military for the Azov Sea key port city of Mariupol, the Ukrinform news agency reported.

"The Russian Army is constantly recruiting additional units to storm the city, and as of now there are active battles near the Ilyich plant and in the port zone of Mariupol," Motuzyanyk said on Friday.

He emphasised that the Russian forces have not gained full control of the city after almost seven weeks since the siege began, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ukrainian military recently carried out a tactical operation on joining the forces of two military units in Mariupol and now they are trying to unblock the city, Motuzyanyk said.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said that the 36th Marine Brigade had broken fighting lines and joined the Azov Battalion in Mariupol, strengthening the defense of the city.

Mariupol in eastern Ukraine saw one of the worst violence in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

 

First Published: Sat, April 16 2022. 12:07 IST

