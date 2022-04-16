Global Covid caseload tops 503.5 mn, death toll surpasses 6.19 mn mark

The global caseload has topped 503.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.19 million and vaccinations to over 11.16 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 503,503,651 and 6,195,515 respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 11,163,943,559.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 80,612,659 and 988,558 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,039,972.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,247,302) France (27,762,686), Germany (23,339,311), the UK (21,916,961), Russia (17,790,211), South Korea (16,212,751), Italy (15,595,302), Turkey (14,987,583), Spain (11,627,487) and Vietnam (10,394,533).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (662,154), India (521,743), Russia (365,540), Mexico (323,891), Peru (212,565), the UK (172,014), Italy (161,469), Indonesia (155,820), France (145,098), Iran (140,777), Colombia (139,741), Germany (132,900), Argentina (128,327), Poland (115,809), Spain (103,104) and South Africa (100,142).

