Financial institutions, airlines briefly hit by internet outages

-
ALSO READ
US condemns conviction of seven pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, nine others sentenced to prison
China rejecting '1 country, 2 systems' with HK's electoral system overhaul
China retaliates to UK's citizenship offer for Hong Kong residents
Subversion Case: Hong Kong court denies bail to pro-democracy activists
-
A wave of brief internet outages hit the websites and apps of dozens of financial institutions, airlines and other companies across the globe Thursday.
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange said in a post on Twitter Thursday afternoon Hong Kong time that its site was facing technical issues and that it was investigating. It said in another post 17 minutes later that its websites were back to normal.
Internet monitoring websites including ThousandEyes, Downdetector.com and fing.com showed dozens of disruptions, including to US-based airlines.
Many of the outages were reported by people in Australia trying to do banking, book flights and access postal services.
Australia Post, the country's postal service, said on Twitter that an “external outage” had impacted a number of its services, and that while most services had come back online, they are continuing to monitor and investigate.
Many services were up and running after an hour or so but the affected companies said they were working overtime to prevent further problems.
Banking services were severely disrupted, with Westpac, the Commonwealth, ANZ and St George all down, along with the website of the Reserve Bank of Australia.
Services have mostly been restored. Virgin Australia said flights were largely operating as scheduled after it restored access to its website and guest contact center.
“Virgin Australia was one of many organizations to experience an outage with the Akamai content delivery system today,” it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU