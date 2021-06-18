Financial institutions, airlines briefly hit by internet outages

A wave of brief outages hit the websites and apps of dozens of financial institutions, and other across the globe Thursday.

The Stock Exchange said in a post on Twitter Thursday afternoon time that its site was facing technical issues and that it was investigating. It said in another post 17 minutes later that its websites were back to normal.

monitoring websites including ThousandEyes, Downdetector.com and fing.com showed dozens of disruptions, including to US-based

Many of the outages were reported by people in Australia trying to do banking, book flights and access postal services.

Australia Post, the country's postal service, said on Twitter that an “external outage” had impacted a number of its services, and that while most services had come back online, they are continuing to monitor and investigate.

Many services were up and running after an hour or so but the affected said they were working overtime to prevent further problems.

Banking services were severely disrupted, with Westpac, the Commonwealth, ANZ and St George all down, along with the website of the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Services have mostly been restored. Virgin Australia said flights were largely operating as scheduled after it restored access to its website and guest contact center.

“Virgin Australia was one of many organizations to experience an outage with the Akamai content delivery system today,” it said.