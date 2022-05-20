Finland says Russia suspending natural gas supplies after NATO application

-
ALSO READ
Russia suspending natural gas supplies over ruble to Poland, Bulgaria
Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Total Gas top bidders for city gas licenses
South Korea to divert gas supplies to Europe over Russia-Ukraine conflict
Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine
CNG, PNG prices spike; govt says awaiting data to make gas allocation
-
Russia will cut off natural gas to Finland after the Nordic country that applied for NATO membership this week refused President Vladimir Putin's demand to pay in rubles, the Finnish state-owned energy company said on Friday, the latest escalation over European energy amid the war in Ukraine.
Finland is the latest country to be cut off from an energy supply that is used to generate electricity and power industry after refusing Russia's decree.
Poland and Bulgaria were cut off late last month but had prepared for the loss of gas or are getting supplies from other countries.
Putin has declared that unfriendly foreign buyers open two accounts in state-owned Gazprombank, one to pay in euros and dollars as specified in contracts and another in rubles.
Italian energy company Eni said this week that it was starting procedures to open a euro and a ruble account.
The European Commission, the European Union's executive arm, has said countries making a payment in the currency listed in their contracts and formally signalling that the payment process is concluded is acceptable under EU sanctions. But it says opening a second account in rubles would breach them.
That's left countries scrambling to decide what to do next. Finland refused the new payment system, with energy company Gasum saying its supply would be halted Saturday.
CEO Mika Wiljanen called the cutoff highly regrettable.
But provided that there will be no disruptions in the gas transmission network, we will be able to supply all our customers with gas in the coming months, Wiljanen said.
Natural gas accounted for just six per cent of Finland's total energy consumption in 2020, Finnish broadcaster YLE said.
Almost all is imported from Russia. That pales in comparison to big customers like Italy and Germany, who get 40 per cent and 35 per cent of their gas from Russia, respectively.
According to Gasum, Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom said in April that future payments in the supply contract be made in rubles instead of euros.
It comes after Finland, along with Sweden, applied to join the NATO military organisation, marking one of the biggest geopolitical ramifications of Russia's war on Ukraine that could rewrite Europe's security map.
Meanwhile, Italian company Eni on Tuesday said it was moving to follow Putin's decree in view of the imminent payment due in the coming days" but did not agree with the changes.
Italian Premier Mario Draghi has said he believes it is a violation of the contract, and has called on the European Commission to make a ruling so companies know if compliance violates sanctions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU