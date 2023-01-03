Firing on Imran Khan by four shooters from four sites, finds probe

-
The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the assassination attempt on Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan has said that the firing was carried out from four different sites and three more shooters other than the arrested suspect were involved in the attack.
Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, suffered bullet injuries in the right leg on November 3 when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others standing on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area, where he was leading the long march to press for snap polls.
“Shots were fired by three unknown shooters, from unknown weapons from a considerable height other than the gun attack carried out by the suspect, Naveed Meher, arrested from the spot,” Dawn reported quoting a member of the JIT on Tuesday.PTI
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 23:49 IST
