Pakistan plans to shut malls, markets early in a bid to save power
Business Standard

Firing on Imran Khan by four shooters from four sites, finds probe

Shots were fired by three unknown shooters, from unknown weapons from a considerable height other than the gun attack carried out by the suspect, Naveed Meher, arrested from the spot

Topics
Imran Khan | Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Imran Khan

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the assassination attempt on Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan has said that the firing was carried out from four different sites and three more shooters other than the arrested suspect were involved in the attack.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, suffered bullet injuries in the right leg on November 3 when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others standing on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area, where he was leading the long march to press for snap polls.

“Shots were fired by three unknown shooters, from unknown weapons from a considerable height other than the gun attack carried out by the suspect, Naveed Meher, arrested from the spot,” Dawn reported quoting a member of the JIT on Tuesday.PTI

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 23:49 IST

