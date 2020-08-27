JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

UN Security Council rejects US demand for 'snapback' sanctions on Iran
Business Standard

First-ever Israel-UAE flight scheduled for next week: US officials

The flight, likely on an Israeli El-Al airliner, would carry a US delegation headed by President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and NSA Robert O'Brien, the officials said

Topics
israel | United Arab Emirates | Donald Trump

Agencies 

How Israel, UAE and the US will benefit from the historic peace agreement
It will be the first-known direct flight by Israel's state airline to a Gulf Arab country

US officials announced on Tuesday that the first commercial flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is scheduled for next week, carrying American and Israeli delegations to Abu Dhabi after the two countries agreed to normalise relations.

The flight, likely on an Israeli El-Al airliner, would carry a US delegation headed by President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, the officials said.

They said the Israeli delegation would be made up of experts in the fields of aviation, space, health and banking. The officials were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It will be the first-known direct flight by Israel's state airline to a Gulf Arab country.
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 02:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU