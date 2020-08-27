First-ever Israel-UAE flight scheduled for next week: US officials

-
US officials announced on Tuesday that the first commercial flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is scheduled for next week, carrying American and Israeli delegations to Abu Dhabi after the two countries agreed to normalise relations.
The flight, likely on an Israeli El-Al airliner, would carry a US delegation headed by President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, the officials said.
They said the Israeli delegation would be made up of experts in the fields of aviation, space, health and banking. The officials were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
It will be the first-known direct flight by Israel's state airline to a Gulf Arab country.
