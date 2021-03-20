First US-China meeting under Biden administration gets off to a rocky start

-
ALSO READ
Biden administration moves to reverse Trump's migration agreements
India has to be key partner in engaging China from strong position: Blinken
US Capitol siege raises security concerns for Joe Biden's inaugural
Biden builds out national security picks with Antony Blinken, John Kerry
Biden team slams China's territorial claims in swift calls to Asia allies
-
The first high-level US-China meeting of the Biden administration got off to a fiery start on Thursday, with both sides levelling sharp rebukes of the others’ policies in a rare public display that underscored the level of bilateral tension.
The run-up to the talks in Anchorage, Alaska, which followed visits by US officials to allies Japan and South Korea, was marked by a flurry of moves by Washington that showed it was taking a tough stance, and by blunt talk from Beijing.
“We will...discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyber attacks on the United States, economic coercion of our allies,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterparts in a highly unusual extended back-and-forth in front of cameras.
“I’m hearing deep satisfaction that the United States is back, that we’re reengaged with our allies and partners,” Blinken said. “I’m also hearing deep concern about some of the actions your government is taking. And we’ll have an opportunity to discuss those when we get down to work.” “Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability,” he said.
The Biden administration has made clear that it is looking for a change in behaviour from China, which has expressed hope to reset relations between the world’s two largest economies that worsened drastically under former President Donald Trump.
China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi responded with a 15-minute speech in Chinese while the US side awaited translation, lashing out over what he said was the United States’ struggling democracy, poor treatment of minorities, and criticising its foreign and trade policies.
“The US uses its military force and financial hegemony to carry out long-arm jurisdiction and suppress other countries,” said Yang.
“It abuses so-called notions of national security to obstruct normal trade exchanges, and incite some countries to attack China,” he added. Yang said the US side “carefully orchestrated” the dialogue, according to an official translation reported by NBC. “I think we thought too well of the United States, we thought that the U.S. side will follow the necessary diplomatic protocols,” Yang said, adding that “the United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength.”
Throughout Yang’s monologue, U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan and other officials in the delegation passed notes to each other. At the end, Blinken held journalists in the room so he could respond.
With inputs from CNBC
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU