Fitch warns of high risk Sri Lanka may default on local currency bonds

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka seeks up to $4 bn ahead of IMF talks; Pak to name finance chief
Sri Lanka faces worst currency depreciation, tourism affected: Lanka IOC MD
What is a currency swap?
Sri Lanka suspends external debt payments, says needs money for essentials
Fitch lauds Indian economic recovery, ups outlook from negative to stable
-
Sri Lanka is contending with a high risk of default on its local currency bonds as it seeks to reduce debt, key to winning financing from the International Monetary Fund to bring relief to the crisis-hit island.
Fitch Ratings’s ‘CCC’ rating on long-term local currency debt that was affirmed in May “reflects a high risk that local-currency debt will be included in debt restructuring,” Sagarika Chandra, Hong Kong-based associate director, wrote in a statement. Sri Lanka had $30 billion of foreign debt and $34 billion of domestic debt as of the end of April.
Sri Lanka defaulted on its dollar debt in May for the first time, and must clinch a restructuring deal with private bondholders and official creditors including China, Japan, and India to get the IMF board’s nod for a $2.9 billion loan. The nation faces a lawsuit in a US court over its proposed debt recast, with one of the bondholders, Hamilton Reserve Bank Ltd., accusing Sri Lanka of setting terms that favor domestic banks.
“There is a big question mark over whether sustainable levels of debt can be reached by just restructuring US dollar market and concessional debt,” said Kenneth Akintewe, head of Asian sovereign debt at abrdn in Singapore. “Arguably, local currency debt needs to be restructured too in order to reach what the IMF would see as sustainable levels.”
There are mixed signals from the government. President Ranil Wickremesinghe in August said the government was looking at including local bonds in the debt restructuring. Meanwhile, central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe has said he was confident the nation’s debt can be made sustainable without restructuring domestic debt.
Sri Lanka is walking a tightrope as it juggles the need to meet the IMF demands while ensuring the impact of the debt restructuring on the economy is manageable. Fitch warned that “a default on local-currency debt could have adverse effects on Sri Lanka’s banking sector that would erode the net benefits of such a restructuring.”
Officials are working with financial and legal advisers on a debt restructuring strategy and intend to make a presentation to the creditors in the next few weeks, the finance ministry said last week.
Imposing a debt restructuring on local currency debt could also prove challenging as the rating company views public support for the government as “weak,” and anticipates risks to reforms from political instability. An interim budget last week raised tax rates and included reforms to restore the nation’s fiscal health and meet IMF requirements.
“If there is a haircut on these bonds also, there will be a huge impact on the banking sector,” said Sanath Manatunge, chief executive officer at Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, adding that it would also make the restructured sovereign dollar bonds vulnerable.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU