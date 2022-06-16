Five pressure points to watch in Asian markets after Fed's 75 bps hike

-
ALSO READ
Tech firm MFine helps people monitor blood pressure, glucose on smartphones
How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
CNG, petrol price hike: Auto, taxi unions on strike demanding subsidy
Will markets absorb Fed's half-point whiplash?
World Hypertension Day 2022: Dr Naresh Trehan gives tips on dealing with BP
-
Asia traders are waking up to a relief rally across the Pacific after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell promised the biggest rate hike since 1994 won’t be the rule.
But nerves are frayed after this month’s market volatility and his warning that growth will slow and unemployment climb could still result in new bouts of risk asset selling.
Here are five key pressure points to watch in Asian markets on Thursday:
Yen Bears
The yen, pushed to a 24-year low against the dollar as it’s caught between a hawkish Fed and dovish Bank of Japan, will be in the cross-hairs of macro traders once more. It strengthened in the aftermath of the Fed meeting as Treasury yields slumped, and was at 134.17 per dollar at 7:41 a.m. in Tokyo Thursday.
But Friday’s BOJ decision could result in fresh volatility as bets mount on tweaks to Japan’s increasingly isolated super-easy monetary policy.
Tech Troubles
Asia’s technology stocks have had a bad year as investors re-assess valuations, but the Fed’s less hawkish stance may provide some respite as dip-buyers come in at cheaper valuations. Shares of China’s internet giants have been particularly volatile and sensitive to risk sentiment. The country’s Covid lockdowns and regulatory pressures have compounded investor concerns about earnings.
JGBs Pressured
Speculators pushed Japan’s bond futures to the brink of a trading halt Wednesday, as the Bank of Japan struggles to convince markets its pledge to cap yields at 0.25% is sustainable as the Fed aggressively hikes. Ten-year contracts slumped by the most since 2013, with the selloff persisting even after the BOJ ramped up its bond buying program.
The fall in Treasury yields may provide some relief but the futures have come under increasing focus as hedge funds bet on an abrupt shift in policy.
EM Selloff
Stocks in emerging Asian markets could catch a tailwind after the dollar fell overnight and Chinese shares bucked the recent rout. Tech-heavy Taiwan, South Korea and India could see some investors return after foreign funds sold more than $70 billion net of shares this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Indonesian Bonds
Some investors will also eye Indonesian bonds, which are among the riskiest in Asia and the most sensitive to swings in US interest-rates. The country’s five-year bond yields have risen by more than 30 basis points this week as the market braced for the double whammy of a Fed hike and the likelihood of Bank Indonesia following suit next week. Indonesian bonds are among the worst performers in Asia with a 2.1% fall on aggregate so far this month.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU