Florida shooting: Four killed, including gunman at a video game tournament

Four people were killed in a shooting on Sunday in a mall in Jacksonville, Florida, media reports said.



"There were three deceased individuals at the scene, one of those being the suspect, who took his own life," Sheriff Mike Williams told a news conference yesterday, naming the suspect as 24-year-old David Katz from Baltimore, Maryland.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that the shooting took place in Jacksonville Landing, a downtown market place, and warned everyone to stay "many blocks" away from the area, as the area "is not safe at this time".

Sheriff Mike Williams said at a Sunday afternoon press conference that authorities are currently working with the hypothesis that there was just one shooter and that he died during the incident, but he said that the identity of the white male gunman had not yet been confirmed.

SWAT teams made a sweep of the area to rescue people who had hidden in the shops within the mall when the gunfire broke out.

Law enforcement also took to the social networks to ask people who were in hiding at the mall to remain under cover and "calm" until officers could find them.

At the press conference, Williams also said that the sweep of the mall by law enforcement had concluded and that no further victims or witnesses had been found, adding that within a few hours additional details would be provided to the media on the case.

The is a popular shopping center with about 20 restaurants and some 70 stores that are visited each year by many thousands of local residents and tourists.

The massacre occurred in the GLHF Game Bar, which was holding a regional videogame tourney, and local media said that gunshots could be heard on a video retransmission from the site on the social network Twitch.

