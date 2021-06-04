FMs call for 'moderate Muslim policy' in Afghan after US troops withdrawal

China, and Pakistan have underlined that after the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan, the country should pursue a “moderate Muslim policy” amid Beijing's growing concern over the return of the Taliban and the Islamic State and its likely impact on its volatile Xinjiang province.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Han­eef Atmar and their Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi held their fourth China-sponsored trilateral meeting via video conference on Thursday.

A joint statement issued after the trilateral talks said, “The three sides underlined the importance of a peaceful resolution to the conflict in and called on all parties in for an early declaration of a comprehensive ceasefire and an end to the senseless violence, in order to create the conditions ne­eded for negotiation between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban”.

They called for an orderly withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan to prevent the deterioration of the security situation there and the return of terrorist forces.

State-run Xinhua news agency in a report said the three countries stressed that the solution to the Afghan issue should fully reflect the principle of "Afghan-led and Afghan-owned", support Afghanistan in becoming an "independent, sovereign and neutral country, pursue a moderate Muslim policy, firmly fight against terrorism, and maintain friendly ties with other countries, especially neighbouring countries”.

