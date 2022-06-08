Foodborne diseases affect 10% of world population annually, says WHO

-
ALSO READ
China population to shrink for 1st time in 60 yrs: What it means for world
Japan's population down by record 644,000 people
World stocks bounce as investors eye Putin's next steps in Ukraine
Don't let the crisis go waste: How did pandemic affect B-school education?
Oil, natural gas prices may see sharp rise over Ukraine tensions: Moody's
-
Globally, foodborne diseases affect one in ten people annually, and the magnitude of the public health burden due to foodborne diseases was comparable to that of malaria or HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.
On World Food Safety Day on June 7, food safety experts called on attention and action to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks, Xihua news agency reported.
"Most foodborne diseases are preventable with proper food handling and education," said Simone Moraes Raszl, expert from the WHO's Department of Nutrition and Food Safety, told a press briefing held here on Tuesday.
Markus Lipp, senior food safety officer at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), said at the press briefing that food security was a priority for FAO.
"In the context of the current global disruptions, food safety needs additional attention. Available food should not be making people ill. Sustainable development goals could not be met if food was not safe," he noted.
According to the latest FAO figures, with approximately 193 million people acutely food insecure and in need of urgent assistance, food insecurity was already on the rise in 2021.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU