Ford recalls 737,000 vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes

Ford is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won't work.
The oil leak recall includes the 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape SUV and the 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sport SUV with 1.5-litre engines. A housing can crack and oil can leak onto engine parts, which can create a fire hazard.
Dealers will replace the housing if needed. Owners will be notified starting April 18.
The trailer braking recall includes F-150 pickups from 2021 and 2022, as well as the 2022 F-250, 350, 450 and 550. Also covered are the 2022 Maverick pickup, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.
A software error can stop trailers from braking, increasing the risk of a crash.
Dealers will update brake control software. Owners will be notified starting April 18.
