Foreign ministers of India, Russia, China to hold talks on Friday

The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) will hold their annual meeting via video link on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced here on Thursday.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the RIC Foreign Ministers meeting via video link on November 26, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian announced at a media briefing here.
Under the RIC framework, the foreign ministers of the three countries meet periodically to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of their interest.
