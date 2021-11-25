JUST IN
Foreign ministers of India, Russia, China to hold talks on Friday

Under the RIC framework, the foreign ministers of the three countries meet periodically

China | India Russia | indian government

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

S Jaishankar, Wang Yi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi

The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) will hold their annual meeting via video link on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced here on Thursday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the RIC Foreign Ministers meeting via video link on November 26, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian announced at a media briefing here.

Under the RIC framework, the foreign ministers of the three countries meet periodically to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of their interest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 25 2021. 22:08 IST

