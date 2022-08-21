Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism charges

-
ALSO READ
Terrorism biggest form of human rights violation, says HM Amit Shah
Over 600 people booked for drinking in public places in Delhi's outer area
Two booked in UP's Bareilly over sharing anti-Prophet Muhammad posts
Battle against Da'esh, a 'long-term game', says UN counter-terrorism
Regret that state-sponsors of cross-border terrorism go 'scot-free': India
-
An FIR has been filed against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Imran Khan was booked for threatening a judge and two top officials while addressing a rally in Islamabad.
Earlier, Pakistan’s electronic media watchdog banned satellite television channels from broadcasting live speeches of ousted prime minister Imran Khan, hours after he threatened state institutions and made provocative statements during a public rally.
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said that Imran's recorded speech would only be permitted to be aired after an effective delay mechanism to ensure effective monitoring and editorial control.
Khan, while addressing a public gathering here on Saturday, threatened to file cases against top police officials, a woman magistrate, the Election Commission of Pakistan and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested last week on charges of sedition.
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the speech by Imran Khan was a continuation of a trend to target the army and other institutions.
Khan, while addressing a public gathering on Saturday, threatened to file cases against top police officials, a woman magistrate, Election Commission and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested last week on charges of sedition. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in a communique issued on Saturday said that television channels despite repeated warnings had failed to implement a time-delay mechanism to stop the broadcast of material against “state institutions”.
“It has been observed that Mr Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility,” it said.
The regulator said Khan’s speeches were in violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and against the code of conduct for the media.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU